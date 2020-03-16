Morgan Stanley Trims Apache (NYSE:APA) Target Price to $6.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of Apache stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $6.59. 4,120,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742,408. Apache has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Apache will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.