Morgan Stanley Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $60.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

Shares of APTV traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.01. 52,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

