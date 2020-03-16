Morgan Stanley Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $40.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

