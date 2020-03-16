Morgan Stanley Trims Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Target Price to $12.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,430. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $358.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 5,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.