Morgan Stanley Trims Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Target Price to $1.00

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVIA. Tudor Pickering cut Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut Covia from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Covia has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.83.

CVIA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Covia has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $167,701,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth approximately $54,407,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Covia by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,997,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth approximately $39,270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,098,000.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

