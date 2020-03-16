Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $775,433.35

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $775,433.35 and $65,499.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

