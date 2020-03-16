Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,398 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,398 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000. Microsoft comprises about 6.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,709,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,403,764. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

