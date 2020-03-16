Motocoin (MOTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,473.99

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Motocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. Motocoin has a market cap of $178,473.99 and $1.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Motocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.