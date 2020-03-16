Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

NYSE MSI traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,914. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

