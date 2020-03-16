Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $33.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,289. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $184.61 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

