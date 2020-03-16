MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,726,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares during the period. MSG Networks comprises about 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 11.65% of MSG Networks worth $151,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 288.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $674.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

