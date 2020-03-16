Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $135.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,084.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,407.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.12. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

