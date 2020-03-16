Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,935 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. 10,516,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,933. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.