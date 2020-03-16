Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $23.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. 14,766,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $115.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

