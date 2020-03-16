MyBit (MYB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $52,800.24 and $10.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyBit has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyBit token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.02209410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00191226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106949 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,907,200 tokens. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

