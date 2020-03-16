Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Mylan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mylan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mylan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,305,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

