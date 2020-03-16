MyWish (WISH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. MyWish has a market cap of $125,304.60 and approximately $77.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,546,081 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.