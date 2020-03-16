NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,460. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.73. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.