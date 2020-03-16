National Bank Financial Trims Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Target Price to C$7.50

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $349.69 million and a P/E ratio of -16.04. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$7.08 and a 12-month high of C$15.96.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

