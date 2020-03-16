National Bank Financial Trims WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Target Price to C$14.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.87% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 169,053 shares. The firm has a market cap of $694.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$8.03 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

