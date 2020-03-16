National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Beverage by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

