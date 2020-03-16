National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,609 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,869. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

