NavCoin (NAV) Price Down 44.9% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $71,099.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00033752 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,121,163 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

