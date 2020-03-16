Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,701 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Navistar International worth $48,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Navistar International by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $22.71. 1,035,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,981. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

