nDEX Market Cap Reaches $1,656.96 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. nDEX has a total market cap of $1,656.96 and $1.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

