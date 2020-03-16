Nebulas (NAS) Price Down 52.2% This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX and Neraex. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,753,729 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX, LBank, Allcoin, Binance and Neraex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

