NEM (XEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $293.97 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, NEM has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Coinbe and Cryptopia. NEM has a total market capitalization of $293.97 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Kuna, Bittrex, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Binance, CoinTiger, Liquid, Bitbns, Iquant, B2BX, YoBit, Upbit, Bithumb, Kryptono, Crex24, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, HitBTC, COSS, Zaif, Cryptopia, OKEx, Koineks and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

