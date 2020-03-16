Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $455.34 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, Tidebit and Liquid. Neo has a market cap of $387.59 million and approximately $455.34 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 43.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Liquid, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Tidebit, CoinEx, Ovis, Livecoin, Bittrex, DragonEX, BitForex, BigONE, Bibox, BCEX, HitBTC, OKEx, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, COSS, Upbit, Exrates, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, BitMart, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank, Koinex and TDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

