Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLTX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NLTX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a current ratio of 26.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -5.78. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,017,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,980,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,166,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

