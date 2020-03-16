Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lowered by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $37.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.84. 10,498,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

