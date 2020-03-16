Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

NURO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NURO stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.