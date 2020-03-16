New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. 706,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,987. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.00. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

