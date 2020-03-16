NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 23rd (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 23rd. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNRSU opened at $9.80 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.10.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses on companies in the cannabis industry.

