Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $8.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. 17,966,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,807. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.