NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. NiSource makes up 2.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in NiSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $4.24 on Monday, reaching $20.94. 5,055,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

