Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 15,649 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $79,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Shares of IEX traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.70. 811,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

