Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 40,594 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.08% of Cerner worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.53. 5,014,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

