Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,486 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after buying an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $12.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,373,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

