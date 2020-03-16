Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $13.97 on Monday, reaching $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,324,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.30.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

