Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $18.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $96.89 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

