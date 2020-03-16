Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 17,884 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.12% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.65. 2,345,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

