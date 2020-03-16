Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded down $37.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,650. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.93. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $138.29 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

