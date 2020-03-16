Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Oracle by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

Oracle stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,458,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.