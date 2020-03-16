Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $16.55 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Medtronic by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 138,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after buying an additional 122,513 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

MDT traded down $11.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.43. 10,208,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,397. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

