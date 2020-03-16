Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,534,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,045,000 after purchasing an additional 691,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $7.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.76. 12,243,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,494. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $295.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

