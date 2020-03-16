Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $17.74 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,787 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $28.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.01. 9,310,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,715. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.21.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

