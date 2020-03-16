Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $19.20 Million Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VF were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 42,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 158,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of VF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

NYSE:VFC traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,296. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.