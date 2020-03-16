Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,635 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,064,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,777,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $49.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.03. 7,131,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.56. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $253.89 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from to in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,845 shares of company stock worth $19,964,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

