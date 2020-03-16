Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 881.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVDA traded down $44.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,064,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,530. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,160 shares of company stock worth $9,614,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

