Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $24.15 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after buying an additional 243,827 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after buying an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $36.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.75. 4,092,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,265. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $187.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average is $226.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.08.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $2,068,174 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

